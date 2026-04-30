How to reliably connect LLMs to real-world data and systems
Opinion
By Dominik Tomicevic published
MCP Is great, but it isn’t the whole AI answer
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The model context protocol (MCP), an open-source standard introduced by Anthropic in late 2024, standardizes how large language models (LLMs) connect to external tools, databases, and data sources.
It enables Claude or Cursor to easily interact with files, APIs, and databases without needing bespoke, hard-coded integrations.
Dominik Tomicevic
CEO, Memgraph.
This is why MCP is often compared to a “USB-C port for AI.”Article continues below