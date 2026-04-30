How to reliably connect LLMs to real-world data and systems

Opinion
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MCP Is great, but it isn’t the whole AI answer

Hands typing on a tablet with AI superimposed in text in front
How to reliably connect large language models (LLMs) to real-world data and systems, and why approaches like GraphRAG can help. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model context protocol (MCP), an open-source standard introduced by Anthropic in late 2024, standardizes how large language models (LLMs) connect to external tools, databases, and data sources.

It enables Claude or Cursor to easily interact with files, APIs, and databases without needing bespoke, hard-coded integrations.

Dominik Tomicevic

CEO, Memgraph.

This is why MCP is often compared to a “USB-C port for AI.”

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