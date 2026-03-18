Apple’s MacBook Pro M5 laptop is massively discounted at Amazon - and it's a better choice for creators than the MacBook Neo

I've spotted an unmissable deal on the Apple MacBook Pro M5, which is now $1399.99 (was $1599) at Amazon.

If you're a content creator eyeing the new affordably priced MacBook Neo, the MacBook Pro is going to offer a lot more bang for your buck when it comes to professional-grade photo and video editing.

The jump in performance isn’t subtle, as the M5 chip is built for sustained workloads, while the A18 Pro is closer to what you’d expect in a mobile-focused device. If you’re already considering spending $699 on the higher-storage Neo, the gap to a far more capable system isn’t as large as it first seems.

Today's top Apple MacBook Pro deal

Save $199.01 Apple 2025 Macbook Pro With M5 Chip: was $1,599 now $1,399.99 at Amazon This 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 delivers powerful performance with a 10-core CPU and GPU, paired with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. It handles demanding workloads with ease, features a bright Liquid Retina XDR display, and offers reliable all-day battery life for work. Read more Read less ▼

Apple’s new MacBook Neo comes in two capacities, 256GB for $599 and 512GB for $699. If you’ve been thinking of buying one, drawn by the affordable price, it’s worth bearing in mind that the specs are fairly limited for long-term use.

The MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, paired with just 8GB of unified memory. That’s fine for light tasks, browsing, and basic productivity, but it doesn’t leave much headroom for heavier workloads or future software demands.

In our review, we noted that, "The MacBook Neo is aimed squarely at students, small-business owners, and regular folk. If you need a laptop for some heavy-duty creative work, get a MacBook Pro instead."

This M5 MacBook Pro (read our review here) steps up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, along with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. That’s double the memory and storage compared to the base Neo, and a much, much more capable processor for creative work, development, and multitasking.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is another major upgrade, offering higher brightness, better contrast, and more accurate colors than entry-level panels.

Battery life remains strong, and performance stays consistent whether you’re plugged in or on the move, which makes it a better fit for longer sessions and more demanding use.

For anyone planning on keeping their laptop for a few years or running more demanding apps, spending extra now makes far more sense than settling for the cheaper option.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best MacBook Pro laptops, as well as our picks for the best business laptops.