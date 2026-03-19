Gigabyte's 16-inch video editing laptop with Ryzen AI 7, RTX 5060, and 32GB RAM is $350 off — but you'll need to act super-fast

If you’ve been looking for a thin, high-performance laptop that can handle creative workloads, AI features, and everyday multitasking without feeling bulky, I’ve found a great deal on the Gigabyte Aero X16 Copilot+ PC now $1149.99 (was $1499.99) at Best Buy.

This is a $350 saving on a machine that sits firmly in premium territory, especially with the level of hardware packed inside. But the clock is literally ticking on this limited-time deal so you’ll need to move fast. It's only available for a few hours.

The Aero X16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, which means it handles heavy multitasking, large files, and demanding apps without slowing down.

Graphics are handled by the GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU, giving it plenty of headroom for editing videos and running other creative software, 3D work, and GPU-accelerated tasks, while also supporting DLSS 4 and newer AI-driven features.

Today's best creator laptop deal

Save $350 Gigabyte Aero X16: was $1,499.99 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy Slim and lightweight, Gigabyte's laptop packs a Ryzen AI processor, RTX 5060 graphics, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, delivering performance for creative work. The 16-inch 165Hz display looks sharp and color accurate, while long battery life and quiet cooling make it practical for daily use. Read more Read less ▼

The 16-inch display runs at 2560 x 1600 with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, and it’s factory calibrated with 100% sRGB coverage, so it’s color accurate right out of the box.

Despite the size of the laptop screen, it's impressively portable at just 1.9kg and only 0.65 inches thick, making it easy to carry. Battery life reaches up to 14 hours, so it isn’t tied to a charger all day, and fast charging support gets it back to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Cooling is handled by dual fans with intelligent tuning, keeping things quiet during lighter workloads while still managing heat when pushed harder.

The inclusion of Gigabyte GiMate adds a layer of AI-driven system tuning, adapting performance and cooling behavior based on how you actually use the laptop.

It includes USB4 Type-C, two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0 port, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E.

At this reduced price, it's one of the better high-end laptop deals available right now, but you'll need to act fast as time is ticking.

For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops and best laptops for video editing we've tested.