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HP’s Copilot+ 24-inch touchscreen All-in-One for office work is $250 off right now - Best Buy's desktop deal is a home office upgrade

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It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor and 16GB DDR5

HP Copilot+ 24-inch All-in-One
(Image credit: Future)
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I’ve found a great deal on the HP Copilot+ 24-inch All-in-One, now $830 (was $1080) at Best Buy. That’s a massive $250 saving on a modern system built for productivity, creativity, and everyday multitasking.

All-in-one desktops make life easier by combining the computer and display into one clean, space-saving setup. They reduce cable clutter, simplify installation, and create a tidy workspace that looks modern while staying practical for daily productivity.

Today's top HP all-in-one deal

HP Copilot+ PC - 24" Full HD Touch-Screen All-In-One
Save $250.01
HP Copilot+ PC - 24" Full HD Touch-Screen All-In-One: was $1,080 now $829.99 at Best Buy

This all-in-one desktop keeps your workspace clean while delivering the everyday performance you need. With a Ryzen AI processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking easily, while the 24-inch touchscreen and built-in AI features add flexibility for work, creativity, and daily use.

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An adjustable stand makes it easier to find a comfortable viewing angle without stacking books or shifting your desk setup. Tilt adjustment from -5° to 20° helps reduce neck strain during long sessions at your desk.

The computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a fast 512GB SSD. That combination can handle most office tasks, creative projects, and juggling multiple applications.

Integrated AMD Radeon 840M graphics are all you need for everyday visuals, media playback, and light creative workloads. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled, so the system is ready to use straight out of the box.

Built-in AI hardware delivers up to 50 TOPS of processing power for Copilot+ PC features and AI-assisted tasks. A dedicated Copilot key lets you quickly launch AI tools that help streamline research, writing, and routine productivity tasks.

It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. Multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, plus an HDMI output, make it easy to connect accessories and an additional external display.

Extras like the Full HD IR webcam, wireless keyboard, and mouse make this a complete ready-to-use workstation. If you want a clean, modern desktop with built-in AI features and touchscreen flexibility, this is a great choice.

For more top professional all-in-ones, check out our guide to the best business computers.

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

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