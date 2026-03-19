HP’s Intel Core Ultra 7 265 mini PC workstation for developers and professionals is 50% off right now - a half price Best Buy Tech Fest steal

If you're after a new desktop PC, but don't want one that dominates your workspace, a mini PC could be the answer and I've found a great deal on HP's Z2 Mini G1i compact workstation, now $1499 (was $3023) at Best Buy in the Tech Fest sale.

Measuring just 8.6 inches wide, 8.3 inches deep, and 2.7 inches tall, and weighing 5.29 pounds, it’s small enough to sit anywhere, or disappear behind a monitor entirely.

Inside, you’re getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM. That’s a solid setup for creative workloads, multitasking, and heavier day-to-day use without it feeling sluggish.

Today's top HP mini PC deal

A 512GB SSD handles storage duties, keeping boot times and file access quick. It’s not huge, but there’s enough room for projects and apps before you start thinking about upgrades.

The PC offers Intel integrated graphics, so it’s not one for heavy GPU rendering, but it’ll still handle design software, editing, and lighter creative work without much fuss.

Ports include 2 x USB-C and 4 x USB-A (6 total), plus HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, so you can hook up multiple displays, external drives, and accessories without juggling adapters. For connectivity it offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Ethernet.

Getting inside is straightforward with tool-less access, so upgrading memory or storage later won’t be a problem.

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, and there’s a full 3-year warranty covering parts, labor, and on-site support. That’s exactly what you want from a workstation aimed at professional use.

At $1,499, this is a tiny desktop with serious capability at a huge discount. If you want power without the bulk, this deal absolutely delivers.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.