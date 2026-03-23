When we tested the MSI Cubi NUC mini PC, we found it to be "a compact and versatile mini PC designed for businesses and professionals."

And right now, the MSI Cubi NUC 1MG Mini Desktop is now $580 (was $700) at Best Buy. That’s a solid $120 saving on a compact system that delivers modern hardware in a footprint barely larger than a book.

Inside the small chassis sits an Intel Core 5-120U processor with 10 cores and strong boost speeds, enough to keep everyday tasks running smoothly, whether you’re juggling spreadsheets, running business apps, or keeping dozens of browser tabs open.

Today's top MSI mini PC deal

Save $120.01 MSI Cubi NUC 1MG Mini Desktop: was $700 now $579.99 at Best Buy This compact desktop fits easily into tight spaces while still delivering smooth everyday performance. With an Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a fast 500GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and media streaming without slowing down or cluttering your workspace.

In our review we said it "offers a compelling mix of sustainability, compact design, and robust connectivity."

Integrated Intel Graphics handle everyday visuals, media playback, and light creative work with ease, while Windows 11 Home is preinstalled so you can get started right away.

It comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory, which handles demanding workloads and there's room to expand up to 64GB later, giving the system useful flexibility if and when your needs grow.

Fast storage plays a huge role in how quick a PC feels during daily use. The 500GB NVMe SSD keeps startup times short and launches applications quickly, helping you spend less time waiting and more time getting things done.

For connectivity you get dual HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt connections (so you can run multi-monitor setups), multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, dual Ethernet ports, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth support.

At just under 2 inches tall and weighing about 1.38 pounds, it can sit quietly on a desk or tuck out of sight without taking over your workspace.

Energy efficiency and small size combine to make this an easy fit for professional or home setups. If you’ve been looking for a compact desktop that will handle all your daily workloads without eating up desk space, this is a great choice.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.