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Small but mighty: Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Desktop with Core Ultra 7 and 16GB RAM gets a welcome $110 price cut at Best Buy

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It’s the perfect fit for students and hybrid workers

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Desktop Mini Desktop
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If you're after a compact desktop that keeps your workspace clean without giving up on everyday performance, I recommend checking out the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Desktop, which is now $740 9was $850) at Best Buy.

This is a slim machine, measuring just 7.52 x 7.68 x 1.68 inches and weighing 3.99 pounds, so it’s easy to place anywhere, disappearing into a setup rather than taking over it.

Today's top Lenovo mini PC deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Desktop
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Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini Desktop: was $850 now $740 at Best Buy

Lenovo’s mini PC pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 240H with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, delivering smooth multitasking and everyday performance, with 2 USB-C, 4 USB-A, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth connectivity.

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A 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is big enough for most files and there’s also room to expand, with support for up to 32GB of RAM and additional storage via M.2.

Integrated Intel graphics handle everyday workloads, including media editing and general productivity, meaning it's more than up to the job for typical home and office use.

Ports are clearly laid out and include 2 x USB-C 3.2, 3 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-A 2.0, plus HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, along with Ethernet. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth, and a 2.5G LAN port.

Cooling is handled by dual fans, keeping noise down while maintaining steady performance under load. It stays quiet enough that you won't really notice it during everyday use.

Windows 11 Home is preinstalled, with Copilot for quick access to AI features. At $740, this is a neat, capable desktop that fits comfortably into smaller setups without cutting corners.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.

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Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

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