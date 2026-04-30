'It quickly becomes an efficient and economically feasible solution': This wild saltwater hack could make data centers cooler, cheaper, and unexpectedly water-positive
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Tatooine produces clean water from data center heat waste
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- Uravu Tatooine converts data center waste heat into usable clean water
- Liquid desiccant absorbs moisture and enables continuous water recovery cycles
- Cooling systems operate within acceptable temperature ranges for modern servers
Rising compute demand continues to strain every data center, especially as cooling systems consume large amounts of energy and water simultaneously.
A startup called Uravu has developed a cooling system that uses a saltwater liquid desiccant to extract water from hot air, potentially turning data centers from water consumers into water producers.
Since data centers currently reject massive amounts of waste heat into the atmosphere, Uravu's system captures that heat and puts it to work.Article continues below