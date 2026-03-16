'This is no normal mini PC': Minisforum MS-S1 Max with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU, 128GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD is the best mini workstation for AI we’ve ever tested - and it's now on sale at Newegg

Minisforum MS-S1 Max is one of the most powerful mini workstations for AI you can buy - and one of the best we've ever tested. And right now, the MS-S1 Max mini PC is $2959 (was $5699) at Newegg.

At the heart of the system is AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with 16 cores and 32 threads. Boost clocks reach up to 5.1GHz, delivering serious compute power in a compact desktop that can run demanding AI and professional workloads locally.

The chip also includes AMD’s dedicated AI engine delivering up to 50 TOPS from the NPU. Combined CPU, GPU, and AI acceleration pushes total computing power up to 126 TOPS for running advanced models directly on the machine.

Integrated Radeon 8060S graphics add another major layer of performance. The GPU packs 40 compute cores and reaches clocks up to 2900MHz, giving the system strong parallel processing performance for AI tasks and GPU-heavy workloads.

Today's top mini AI workstation deal

Save $2,740 Minisforum MS-S1 Max: was $5,699 now $2,959 at Newegg This mini workstation packs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics, 128GB LPDDR5 memory, and a 2TB SSD into a remarkably small chassis. With support for up to five displays, dual 10G Ethernet, Wi-Fi7, and PCIe expansion, it’s built for intensive creative, AI, and data-driven professional workloads.

In our rave review we said “this is no normal PC,” and observed that it will “handle all day-to-day tasks and even content creation, but with its extensive I/O expansion and advanced AI CPU/GPU, this is an ideal machine for AI development in a compact body.“

This mini PC even supports clustering multiple units together, and two systems running in tandem can handle massive 235B models locally at over 10 tokens per second.

Packed inside the aerospace-grade aluminum chassis is 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at speeds up to 8000MHz, which makes a huge difference when working with large AI models or heavy datasets.

The compact mini computer has 2TB of SSD storage, and there are two M.2 NVMe slots. One PCIe 4.0 x4 slot supports drives up to 8TB, while the second PCIe slot allows another 8TB drive for massive local storage.

For cooling there are six heat pipes, phase change materials, and dual turbine fans to keep the compact system stable during intensive workloads.

Dual 10GbE LAN ports support high-speed wired networking while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 deliver fast wireless connections.

Display support includes HDMI 2.1 and multiple USB4 ports capable of driving 8K displays at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

Not even Amazon can beat that price, where the MS-S1 Max is currently $3039.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed. Also take a look at the other AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 mini PCs you can buy.