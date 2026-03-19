Minisforum M2 Pro runs AI workloads locally with up to 180 TOPS performance

Hybrid execution balances on-device processing with selective cloud use for privacy protection

OpenClaw’s known vulnerabilities raise serious concerns, but Minisforum is taking action

Mini PC makers are increasingly embracing OpenClaw, with Minisforum’s M2 Pro following models such as the N5 Max and GMKtec Evo-X2 in supporting the platform, despite warnings from the Chinese government regarding its security vulnerabilities.

The M2 Pro is built on Intel’s Panther Lake platform and is equipped with up to the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H CPU, combined with 96GB of high-speed memory capable of 9600MHz.

This configuration allows for intensive local AI workloads while maintaining strong bandwidth and computational throughput, reaching up to 180 TOPS.

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Hybrid mode aims to balance privacy and performance

The Minisforum M2 Pro is designed to operate in a hybrid mode, which aims to balance privacy and practicality.

Sensitive data can be processed entirely on-device, limiting exposure to cloud systems, while cloud resources are used selectively and with user approval.

According to Minisforum, this hybrid approach preserves full OpenClaw agent functionality, enabling AI tasks to interact with external systems while keeping confidential information local.

In effect, the device attempts to combine local-first privacy with scalable cloud capabilities for tasks that require remote computation.

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Handling document summarization, retrieval, and reasoning directly on the M2 Pro reduces reliance on cloud tokens, which can be unpredictable and expensive when scaled.

By completing a large portion of AI reasoning and context processing on the device, users benefit from lower and more predictable expenses, while retaining the ability to integrate with cloud-based services when necessary.

Minisforum recommends this method as a way to achieve both cost efficiency and enhanced data security for continuous AI operations.

Despite its capabilities, this mini PC is not inexpensive, reflecting the high-end hardware and memory configurations it offers.

Its appeal is likely limited to professional users requiring persistent AI workflows, automated content handling, and complex reasoning tasks.

While Minisforum markets the system as its most powerful mini PC, broader security concerns around OpenClaw remain.

Analysts caution that adopting this platform — even in hybrid mode — requires careful consideration of potential vulnerabilities.

The software contains known vulnerabilities that could be exploited to access sensitive data and has a history of being used to spread malware through GitHub repositories.

Microsoft has also recommended against running OpenClaw on typical personal or enterprise systems.

After coverage of the Minisforum N5 Max NAS and the potential risks that OpenClaw brings, Minisforum is now considering an opt-in option for users.

“Our primary goal in pre-installing OpenClaw was to offer users an immediate, out-of-the-box local AI experience that keeps data out of the cloud, enhancing privacy. However, we hear the concerns regarding third-party software pre-installation and recognize that for our users, ‘local’ must also mean ‘trusted,’” a Minisforum PR team member said.

“Moving forward, we are evaluating our pre-installation process to ensure our community always has a clear ‘opt-in’ or a clean-install path for all third-party AI tools. We value this feedback as we continue to push the boundaries of AI hardware.”

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