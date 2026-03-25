GMKtec NucBox K13 dual-boots Windows and Ubuntu without partitioning hassles

OpenClaw on K13 deploys AI models in minutes offline

Intel Core Ultra 7 256V hits 4.8GHz in a mini chassis

GMKtec has updated its NucBox K13 mini PC, equipping it to run Windows 11 Pro and Ubuntu straight out of the box while adding built-in AI capabilities.

Users can switch between operating systems immediately without dealing with manual partitioning or driver installation.

Windows may suit enterprise workflows and productivity software, while Ubuntu provides an environment for open-source projects, AI experimentation, and custom scripting.

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Dual-boot setup streamlines productivity

GMKtec claims this setup eliminates hours of configuration, although real-world stability across continuous dual-OS use remains untested.

The mini PC includes OpenClaw, either pre-installed or available via a one-click setup, enabling local deployment of AI models, which GMKtec says reduces setup time from hours to minutes, allowing users to experiment with demanding workloads offline.

Under the hood, the GMKtec K13 runs an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with eight cores capable of reaching 4.8GHz.

It pairs this chip with an Intel Arc 140V GPU, which the company claims performs on par with entry-level discrete graphics cards.

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The system delivers up to 115 TOPS of AI compute for demanding local tasks, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 16TB of storage.

Networking includes Wi-Fi 6E and five-gigabit LAN, and triple 4K display outputs expand usability.

The NucBox K13 offers two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack upfront, with rear ports including two USB4, one USB 2.0, HDMI 2.1, 5Gbps RJ45 LAN, a security lock slot, and a CMOS reset button.

The specifications appear strong on paper, but the compact chassis raises questions about heat management and consistent performance under extended AI workloads.

The K13 targets developers, content creators, and AI enthusiasts. Multi-display support suits media editing, while dual OS enables cross-platform coding and rapid AI testing.

Office workflows and home setups could also benefit, yet the device’s ability to maintain peak performance under sustained AI or multitasking loads remains to be verified.

The updated NucBox K13 will be available globally through GMKtec channels in North America, Europe, and Japan, priced at $719.99, €609.99, and ¥100,498, respectively.

Although OpenClaw is arguably the hottest AI tool of 2026, its reliability remains uncertain, considering the deep access it requires to run effectively.

There are reports that OpenClaw has known vulnerabilities, and it has even been used to spread malware through GitHub repositories, with Microsoft recommending against running it on typical personal or enterprise systems.

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