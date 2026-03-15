Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth pushes external GPU hardware closer to workstation territory

Local AI inference gains attention as cloud costs continue rising

Developers increasingly explore running language models directly on personal hardware

External GPU enclosures have existed for some time - typically associated with gaming laptops and graphics acceleration tasks that exceed the capabilities of mobile processors.

Plugable’s newly released TBT5-AI belongs to this category, but introduces a design focused on connecting desktop graphics hardware to laptops for local AI workloads.

The enclosure provides a full-length PCIe x16 slot that allows users to install a desktop-class graphics card inside the external chassis.

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Desktop-class hardware in an external enclosure

An integrated 850-watt power supply delivers the energy required to run high-performance GPUs that would normally only operate inside desktop workstations.

For connectivity, this device comes with a single Thunderbolt 5 cable, which permits direct connection with a laptop, and supports up to 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth, while a boost mode can increase throughput to 120Gbps for certain workloads.

Inside the enclosure, this bandwidth links the installed GPU through PCIe 4.0 x4 lanes, reducing the transfer bottlenecks that limited earlier external GPU designs.

In addition to housing the graphics card, the system functions as a hub that expands connectivity for the attached laptop.

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It delivers up to 96 watts of charging power while also providing 2.5-gigabit Ethernet networking and several high-speed USB ports.

According to Plugable, many engineers increasingly want to keep model processing and data handling within their own systems, and the TBT5-AI offers just that, as it is designed for developers experimenting with local AI inference environments.

The device allows developers to run large language models directly on local hardware instead of sending workloads to cloud infrastructure.

It supports common local AI frameworks, including llama.cpp, Hugging Face models, and Nvidia’s NIM inference platform.

Plugable chief technology officer Bernie Thompson said the hardware targets industries where protecting sensitive information remains a strict operational requirement.

“Data privacy is not a feature but a mandate,” Thompson said, referring to sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and legal organizations.

Plugable is also preparing enterprise versions dubbed TBT5-AI16, TBT5-AI32, and TBT5-AI96 that will include bundled graphics processors.

These configurations will integrate a software environment called Plugable Chat, described as an air-gapped AI orchestration platform for regulated organizations.

The company claims that these systems will shift AI processing away from subscription-based cloud services toward locally controlled computing infrastructure.

Priced at $599.95 as a standalone unit, the Plugable TBT5-AI enclosure was officially released a few days ago, and it is now available via Amazon and Plugable.com.

Via Macsources

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