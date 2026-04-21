Most AI GPUs run at shockingly low utilization across production systems

Companies are paying for twenty times more GPU capacity than needed

Overprovisioning is rising sharply instead of improving year after year

Companies across the tech industry are racing to buy massive amounts of AI infrastructure, but most of it does barely any useful work at all.

A report from Cast AI, based on tens of thousands of Kubernetes clusters across AWS, Azure, and GCP, found that average GPU utilization sits at just 5%.

Many teams deploy sophisticated AI tools to manage their applications, yet those same tools are not used to optimize the underlying infrastructure.

Article continues below

The numbers are getting worse, not better

Organizations pay for roughly 20x more GPU capacity than their workloads actually use at any given moment.

The numbers come from direct measurements of production clusters and millions of compute resources before any optimization was applied.

"This is the third year we've published this report. The numbers are worse," said Laurent Gil, co-founder and President of Cast AI. "CPU utilization fell to 8%, down from 10%. Memory dropped from 23% to 20%."

The report also measured something called overprovisioning, which is the gap between what workloads actually need and what teams allocate to them.