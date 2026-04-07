Europe’s sovereignty ambitions require smarter infrastructure

The boom in AI tools is frequently framed as a race to secure GPUs before someone else does. The contestant’s position is typically measured in hyperscaler CapEx, chip partnerships, and the number of Nvidia units deployed.

Yet when two thirds of organizations struggle to centralize their data, and less than a quarter (23%) report robust GPU capacity, the race changes course. It no longer resembles a sprint for sparse silicon, but looks more like a rush-hour gridlock of poorly connected clusters.

Laurie Maclachlan Social Links Navigation Head of International at vCluster.

This bottleneck comes at a time of growing anxiety over digital sovereignty. European ministers now describe digital infrastructure as a ‘matter of national survival’, warning that reliance on closed, foreign-controlled systems creates strategic vulnerabilities.

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With US cloud providers commanding roughly 85% of the European market – and sovereign cloud spending forecast to more than triple by $23 billion by 2027 – the pressure to secure control is well and truly on.

GPU scarcity is real. But much of today’s constraints are the result of fragmented Kubernetes environments, duplicated clusters, and IT infrastructure that was simply never designed for secure, efficient scaling at the scale required by AI. For many organizations, Kubernetes has become the default system for running modern applications.

It acts as an orchestration platform, managing containers, allocating compute resources, and keeping everything ticking along reliably across servers. These are grouped into clusters: pools of computing power that teams use to run workloads.

The problem is that Kubernetes was designed in a pre-AI era, when workloads were significantly lighter. It is far less optimized for sharing scarce, high-value GPU resources, and it’s for this reason that the cracks are starting to show.