Palantir contractors working for NHS to receive ‘unlimited access’ to patient data
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By Benedict Collins published
External contractors could have access to identifiable patient information
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- NHS England grants 'unlimited access' to external contractors
- Contractors previously had to request access to specific data
- Companies working on the Federated Data Platform, such as Palantir, will have a new 'admin' role created to access patient data
NHS England has allowed external contractors to receive “unlimited access” to identifiable patient data.
The access has been granted to external staff from Palantir and other companies working on the Federated Data Platform (FDP). The FDP’s National Data Integration Tenant (NDIT) links fragmented data from multiple NHS systems into a single centralized platform.
There has been outspoken opposition to Palantir’s contract with the NHS due to the company’s work with the US Immigration Customs