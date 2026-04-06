NHS workers boycott Palantir software, saying it links them to endorsing the company

Government reportedly considered a break clause amid the backlash

However, UK's FCA just awarded Palantir a trial contract

A growing number of NHS staff in the UK are reportedly refusing to use Palantir's Federated Data Platform (FDP), according to claims from Financial Times, which reports informal boycotts from both clinical and non-clinical staff.

The biggest pushbacks come from ethical concerns over Palantir's ties to US defense and intelligence agencies, as well as immigration enforcement and other controversial geopolitical activity.

There are also ongoing concerns over privacy and data governance when it comes to sensitive NHS patient data.

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Palantir's position in the NHS criticized from within

As well as the above, there's also an ongoing push across Europe and the UK to reduce reliance on US tech firms – the US-headquartered company is clearly an indirect target in this geopolitically-influenced trend.

The report notes groups like the British Medical Association (BMA) are encouraging resistance to Palantir's software, with campaigners arguing that using the platform essentially endorses the company.

Politicians have already responded to the backlash, agreeing in part with what campaigners stand for.

MPs say the criticism is about value, transparency and trust – not necessarily ideology – and as such, the UK government could be considering a break clause in the contract amid the backlash.

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Together, the NHS and Palantir's FDP claim to have opened up tens of thousands of new operations, reduced wait times and improved scheduling, by combining multiple data sources into one central database.

However, while politicians seem to be reacting to NHS workers' arguments, Palantir's footprint is far from disappearing in the UK, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) awarding the US tech firm a three-month contract ahead of what could potentially be a much bigger contract.