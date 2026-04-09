NHS data chief says Palantir is delivering 'outstanding results'

Palantir contractors have been given access to data of 1.5 million NHS staff

NHS workers are concerned about the ethical concerns of Palantir's NHS contract

UK NHS data chief Ming Tang has claimed Palantir is delivering “outstanding results” despite the company's rocky reputation.

Palantir has developed the Federated Data Platform (FDP) as part of its £330 million contract with the NHS to help the government “reinvent the NHS” through more efficient waiting list management, appointment allocation, diagnoses, and treatment personalization.

But NHS staff have raised concerns surrounding personal data protection, misuse of the FDP’s centralized database, and the implications of Palantir’s growing involvement in the UK’s public sector.

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Is Palantir improving NHS services?

In its involvement with the NHS, Palantir has said the FDP has “helped deliver 110,000 additional operations, a 15.3% reduction in discharge delays and a 6.8% increase” in cancer diagnoses within 28 days of referral.

Tang further attested the “outstanding results” achieved by Palantir, stating that the NHS is looking to achieve “maximum product penetration” of the FDP’s tools and software across a core group of hospitals over the next 12 months.

An internal memo shared by Tang, seen by the Financial Times, also addressed Palantir’s reputation, stating, “While media and campaign groups continue to raise questions about our technology supplier, the programme is focused on the evidence: the FDP is delivering.” Tang added that her team needs to “maintain our focus” in the face of growing concerns over Palantir’s invol