Crimson Desert is finally playable on Intel Arc GPUs after driver update — but there's still plenty of work to be done
We're getting there...
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Crimson Desert is now playable on Intel Arc GPUs, seemingly after Intel's latest driver update
- The game previously wouldn't launch on any Intel GPU, due to Pearl Abyss omitting compatibility
- Visual glitches are evident, but an official future update from Pearl Abyss or Intel should fix them
Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert has provided a joyful experience to a variety of gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, including those with gaming PCs powered by an Nvidia or AMD GPU. The same couldn't be said for Intel GPU users at launch, but the tide has suddenly turned.
As reported by Wccftech, Crimson Desert is now playable on Intel Arc GPUs, thanks to the latest GPU driver, noted by several users on Reddit. They're now able to boot into the game, which hasn't been possible since launch, with an error message previously stating 'the graphics device is currently not supported'.
This all comes after Pearl Abyss urged Intel Arc GPU users to request a refund for the game via its FAQ page, leaving both users and Intel itself bewildered by the decision to omit compatibility.Article continues below