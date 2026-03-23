Developer Pearl Abyss has apologized for AI assets spotted in Crimson Desert

It has since clarified that AI assets used were 'unintentional'

Pearl Abyss assures fans it takes 'full responsibility' for the mishap

Pearl Abyss is currently on a roll right now with quickfire updates for its new open-world title, Crimson Desert, fixing many of the game's issues — but it's not all been positive in the eyes of fans regarding the Korean game developer.

Pearl Abyss issued an apology on X after Crimson Desert players spotted AI-generated artwork and assets in-game. These assets can be found across numerous interiors across the game's map, leaving a few players frustrated, considering the controversy surrounding generative AI in gaming.

The Korean game developer was quick to confirm that the assets found in-game were indeed AI-generated, but clarified that its use was completely unintentional for the final game.

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"During development, some 2D visual props were created as part of early-stage iteration using experimental AI generative tools," Pearl Abyss said. "However, our intention has always been for any such assets to be replaced, following final work and review by our art and development teams, with work that aligned with our quality standards and creative direction.

"We have identified that some of these assets were unintentionally included in the final release. This is not in line with our internal standards, and we take full responsibility for it. We sincerely apologize for these oversights."

(Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams)

On this occasion, it appears to be a genuine mishap from Pearl Abyss, and frankly, a use of generative AI that hasn't affected any fundamental aspects of the game. While backlash from fans is reasonable, perhaps Pearl Abyss' case should be let off the hook, especially as it's made it clear it has no intention of genuinely using AI assets.

So far, Pearl Abyss has been very responsive to feedback from players, and that has been evident since the early review stages for media — and it appears as though it's only getting started with updates. Fortunately, we should begin to see those AI assets in-game disappear entirely.