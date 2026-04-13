The seven years spent by Pearl Abyss developers to craft Crimson Desert have very much paid off. It's an open-world sandbox full of incredible and immersive exploration, built to keep you coming back for more — and it can't be understated, considering how difficult it is to overcome one's open-world fatigue.

Now, that latter statement is an interesting one: in my review, I mentioned that Crimson Desert wouldn't solve a gamer's open-world fatigue, despite its brilliance, as its breadth of content means players will likely spend 50 hours or more before rolling credits (if they're only playing the main story).

However, I'd now argue that Crimson Desert is the cure to open-world fatigue that gamers have been searching for. It has one of, if not the biggest, open-world maps in gaming, notably bigger than Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2, and yet, it surpasses both in exploration and discovery.

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At 160 hours in, I've only just reached the game's titular region, Crimson Desert, and I still feel as though I've barely scratched the surface after spending so many hours with the game — and that's not a bad thing in this case.

The game's overwhelming scale benefits it

(Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams / Pearl Abyss)

Usually, modern open-world games are heavily criticized for their checklist-like nature. You might recognize that term as one often used to describe Ubisoft titles, like Assassin's Creed: Shadows or Far Cry 5, with side quests that often feel like chores, without strong satisfaction or worthy reward — and make those 100 hours (or more) of playtime feel exhausting.

Crimson Desert is the complete opposite of that, with what I still describe as pure open-world exploration. It's a game that you can tackle at any pace you choose, and remain intrigued regardless of what your chosen activ