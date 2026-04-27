Crimson Desert's Steam player count is still higher than several live-service games a month after its launch

The South Korean Prime Minister has praised Pearl Abyss, and says it has 'opened a new chapter for K-content'

Crimson Desert has sold over five million copies and has stronger player retention than Elden Ring did a month after launch

Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert has been almost untouchable since its launch in March, as it's still firmly placed in the center of gamers' discussions, and the charts alongside recent high-level praise only further reinforce its current dominance in the single-player genre.

As reported by GamesRadar, Crimson Desert still has a high Steam player count a month after its launch, with a 24-hour peak of 134,225 players, as shown on SteamDB. Notably, this 24-hour peak is higher than those of several active and popular live-service games, such as Arc Raiders (104,355), Marvel Rivals (133,145), and Battlefield 6 (57,117).

This is very rare for a single-player game, particularly one that is just over a month old. While the game's huge open world likely has a part to play in its current player count, the player retention is ultimately a testament to how well Pearl Abyss has crafted the game, as many gamers often abandon games that are similar due to open-world fatigue.

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(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

As a matter of fact, Crimson Desert has been so successful that it has caught the eye of South Korean Prime Minister, Kim Min-Seok, who recently said: "It [Crimson Desert] has captivated the hearts of users worldwide with a living game world created entirely from start to finish using their [Pearl Abyss'] own technology," which is known as the Black Space engine.

"By naturally incorporating Korean elements such as Taekwondo and Korean cuisine, it has opened a new chapter for K-content. This achievement marks a significant turning point, demonstrating that the domestic game industry can expand and leap forward across various platforms, including consoles."

It's worth noting that the game has successfully sold over five million copies, and as highlighted by Forbes, has managed to retain more players a month after launch than the critically acclaimed Elden Ring did when it launched in 2022. That's a big achievement that not many single-player open-world games have matched.

At this rate, it doesn't seem as if the spark that Pearl Abyss has lit within the single-player genre will die out any time soon, and after passing the 200-hour mark in Crimson Desert without feeling bored myself, it all makes sense.

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