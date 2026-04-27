Beat the storage price hikes with my top 5 SSD deals — save on ultra-fast drives from Samsung, WD_Black, and Kingston with discounts up to $1043 in Amazon's Gaming Week sale
The WD_Black SSD gets a bigger price-drop than the last time we saw this on sale, but it's not the only internal drive on sale right now
Just last week, we reported on price increases of up to 10% on SSDs, so as hardware editor here at TechRadar Pro, I've been keen to find savings where I can for anyone building or upgrading a PC.
One of the best deals I've seen is the on the WD_Black SN7100 4TB internal SSD, which is now $590 (was $1380). That's even cheaper than it was a month ago (then, it was priced at $626). Alongside the 4TB model, I'm also seeing discounts on the 1TB SSD, now $190 (was $375) and the 2TB version, now $350 (was $690).
But it's not the only internal SSD that's on sale for Amazon's Gaming Week, which runs from now until May 4th, with some healthy savings to be had on more WD_Black and Samsung Evo drives. I'm also seeing price-drops on memory cards and flash drives too.
• Shop the full Amazon Gaming Week sale
Today's top SSD deals
The WD_Black SN7100 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers up to 7,000MB/s / 6,700MB/s read/write speeds. The discount here is deep, offering a better price than buying separate 2TB drives.