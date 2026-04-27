Just last week, we reported on price increases of up to 10% on SSDs, so as hardware editor here at TechRadar Pro, I've been keen to find savings where I can for anyone building or upgrading a PC.

One of the best deals I've seen is the on the WD_Black SN7100 4TB internal SSD, which is now $590 (was $1380). That's even cheaper than it was a month ago (then, it was priced at $626). Alongside the 4TB model, I'm also seeing discounts on the 1TB SSD, now $190 (was $375) and the 2TB version, now $350 (was $690).

But it's not the only internal SSD that's on sale for Amazon's Gaming Week, which runs from now until May 4th, with some healthy savings to be had on more WD_Black and Samsung Evo drives. I'm also seeing price-drops on memory cards and flash drives too.

• Shop the full Amazon Gaming Week sale