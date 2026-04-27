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Beat the storage price hikes with my top 5 SSD deals — save on ultra-fast drives from Samsung, WD_Black, and Kingston with discounts up to $1043 in Amazon's Gaming Week sale

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The WD_Black SSD gets a bigger price-drop than the last time we saw this on sale, but it's not the only internal drive on sale right now

WD_Black SN7100 NVMe SSD
(Image credit: Sandisk/Future)
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Just last week, we reported on price increases of up to 10% on SSDs, so as hardware editor here at TechRadar Pro, I've been keen to find savings where I can for anyone building or upgrading a PC.

One of the best deals I've seen is the on the WD_Black SN7100 4TB internal SSD, which is now $590 (was $1380). That's even cheaper than it was a month ago (then, it was priced at $626). Alongside the 4TB model, I'm also seeing discounts on the 1TB SSD, now $190 (was $375) and the 2TB version, now $350 (was $690).

Shop the full Amazon Gaming Week sale

Today's top SSD deals

SanDisk WD_Black SN7100 (4TB)
Save $790
SanDisk WD_Black SN7100 (4TB): was $1,379.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

The WD_Black SN7100 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers up to 7,000MB/s / 6,700MB/s read/write speeds. The discount here is deep, offering a better price than buying separate 2TB drives.

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WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD
Save $1,042.99
WD_Black SN850X 4TB SSD: was $1,701.99 now $659 at Amazon