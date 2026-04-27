Valve is reportedly gearing up to announce the price and release date of the Steam Machine

This comes at the same time that the Steam Controller is suspected to launch ahead of the Steam Machine

Reports suggest Valve has been contemplating selling the Steam Machine at a loss, similar to the Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Machine has been in the pipeline for launch since its initial reveal in November 2025, but has suffered delays due to the ongoing memory crisis. Fortunately, the latest rumor suggests the tide may be turning in favor of gamers who have been anticipating the console-like PC.

According to Insider Gaming, Valve is edging closer to announcing the Steam Machine's price and release date. This comes after recent sightings of the Steam Controller on Steam's backend, imports, and users noticing the accessory's presence on the Komodo Station store (official online Steam store in Asia).

Those findings have led many to believe the Steam Machine isn't too far off from an official announcement from Valve, and Insider Gaming's Mike Straw adds some credence to gamers' speculation, stating: "I’m to understand that Valve is getting closer to confirming everything."

Article continues below