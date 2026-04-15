Steam's backend data on SteamDB suggests Valve may extend its price history feature to all users

The feature is currently only accessible to some users in certain regions in the EU

The backend data implies Valve will stick with the 30-day low price history, instead of an all-time low filter

Valve is currently hard at work preparing its new Steam Machine, and while its launch may not be imminent due to the RAM and storage crisis, it hasn't stopped the company from preparing its store for the console-like PC's arrival.

As reported by Notebookcheck, Valve could be adding a '30-day low' price history to its Steam store in more regions, based on data found (shared by LambdaGen on X) from its latest Steam client update via SteamDB.

It's worth noting that this feature has already existed on Steam, as required by law in the EU in 2023, but has only been active in certain regions within the EU, meaning only a small number of users have had access to the previous prices on the Steam store.

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