Valve's latest Steam Client references a 'Framerate Estimator'

This feature apparently gives you a projected frame rate based on how a game runs for other Steam users

It could go live with the launch of the Steam Machine

Valve is continuously looking at new ways to provide a better experience for Steam gamers, whether that's Windows users running the Steam client, or those on SteamOS, and a fresh discovery suggests a smart new feature is on the way.

Nothing official has been announced by Valve, but as TechSpot noticed, a post on the ResetEra forum pointed out a reference to a 'Framerate Estimator' in the latest Steam Client update.

A text string explains that you will be able to "select an app and a PC config to get a chart of estimated framerates, based on the framerates of other Steam users".

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This comes a month after Valve began asking users to share frame rate data (anonymously) on the games they play (which was also highlighted on ResetEra). And that definitely makes it seem more likely that this rumored Framerate Estimator is a feature that's in the pipeline — and it's already left Reddit users rejoicing at the idea.

Full steam ahead