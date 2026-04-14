Valve's new Steam Controller could be releasing before the Steam Machine

A new public import record shows Valve has a 'wireless PC controller' shipment, with multiple packages

An early Steam Controller launch could massively benefit PC users planning custom Steam Machine builds

Gamers are still awaiting the launch of Valve's Steam Machine, which has been delayed from an early 2026 launch as previously promised by the company. However, its most important accessory could be in gamers' hands very soon.

As reported by VideoCardz, Valve's Steam Controller could launch very soon without the Steam Machine, according to Valve insider Brad Lynch. This isn't mere speculation, as Lynch spotted a public import record showing a large batch of a 'wireless PC controller' coming from China.

The VideoCardz report highlights that Valve's shipment record, presumably of the Steam Controller, includes 40 packages weighing 12,970 kg, but it's still not exactly clear how many units are in the shipment.

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What is clear from this public record is that Valve is at the very least preparing the controller's launch for consumers much earlier than the Steam Machine's eventual launch date — or, the highly anticipated console-like PC is already having bundle preparations (since the Steam Controller will come with the Steam Machine).

The Steam Machine is still slated for launch in 2026, but the memory and storage crises are as active as ever, ultimately forcing the hands of Valve and other reputable PC hardware companies to restrategize plans for product sales.