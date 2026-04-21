Valve's Steam Controller launch looks imminent as hidden 'unboxing' video is spotted
Is it finally time?
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- Valve has apparently uploaded a Steam Controller 'unboxing' video
- The video clip was found via SteamDB
- It's not yet playable, but it indicates a launch might be imminent
It's been a long time coming, but we've finally caught an update on Valve's incoming Steam Controller, which will be bundled with the Steam Machine – albeit this is just a rumor.
As leaked by Brad Lynch on X, Valve has uploaded a Steam Controller unboxing video to Steam, which is visible in the Steam client backend via SteamDB. However, the video itself isn't playable yet, and upon trying, a message states that 'this video has not been processed for streaming'.
This revelation comes shortly after Lynch reported on the public records of Valve's imports, which show a 'wireless PC controller' among the packages. Both of these clues make it seem like the Steam Controller will arrive in the near future.Article continues below