Former Assassin's Creed Hexe director Clint Hocking says he used AI to learn to code

Hocking says he used ChatGPT to mostly debug code, but found that it "sucked"

He later switched to JavaScript and learned to code "despite ChatGPT"

Far Cry 2 and former Assassin's Creed Hexe director Clint Hocking has admitted to using AI in the past to help him learn to code, but found the process to be "brutal."

In the latest issue of Edge Magazine, which focused on how AI tools have been used in the gaming industry, Hocking revealed his own stance on the divisive technology and believes that its integration is inevitable.

The developer also said that he has used ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI tools, to help him learn how to code.

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"It was brutal," Hocking said. "ChatGPT kind of sucked. It didn't really know how to code. Everything was broken. It was mostly me trying to debug code without knowing how to code myself."

However, after about a year and a half, Hocking abandoned the software in favor of JavaScript, acknowledging that "in some ways he learned to code despite ChatGPT" and likened the AI tool to a tutor rather than an alternative to learning.

Hocking was the original creative director for Assassin's Creed Hexe, but departed Ubisoft for the second time earlier this year after it appointed three experienced Assassin's Creed developers to lead the franchise at the company's newly formed Tencent-funded subsidiary Vantage Studios.

Now, Jean Guesdon, the creative director of Black Flag and Origins is leading Assassin's Creed Hexe. Guesdon was also one of the three veterans appointed to head the new studio.

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In other news, Ubisoft has shared plans to release more Assassin's Creed games and new Far Cry and Ghost Recon titles by March 2029. In the company's latest financial report, it said it "expects a significantly bigger content pipeline over FY2027-28 and FY2028-29" across these three major brands.

While new Far Cry and Ghost Recon titles have yet to be announced, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches on July 9, Hexe could launch in 2027, and there are also plans to release the multiplayer spin-off Codename Invictus and the mobile game Assassin's Creed Jade.