Kansas City schools replace 30,000 Windows and Chromebooks with Apple devices

Concerns raised over financial loss from retiring functional school computers

District cites security, durability, and "student pride" as reasons for the Apple switch

The Kansas City Public Schools district has announced a sweeping transition which will remove tens of thousands of non-Apple devices from its classrooms.

According to information on the district's website, administrators will replace more than 30,000 Windows PCs and Chromebooks with Apple hardware over the coming months.

The move follows a brief mention from Apple CFO Kevan Parekh during the company's Q2 2026 earnings call, where he noted the district was completing its shift toward an all-Apple environment.

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How the device rollout will work

Students in eighth grade and above will receive approximately 4,500 MacBook Neos as their primary laptops for schoolwork.

The district's younger students will continue using existing iPads and MacBook Airs that have already been deployed in lower grade levels.

KCPS Chief Technology Officer Scott Jones offered a positive assessment of the change, stating that students "are now proud of their schools because they have the best products."

Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged during the same earnings call that his company underestimated initial demand for the MacBook Neo.

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Reports indicate Apple originally planned to ship roughly 6 million units of this new entry-level laptop, but that number has now increased to approximately 10 million.

The company has reportedly ordered additional A18 Pro chips from TSMC to address supply constraints, and shipping estimates have begun showing gradual improvement.

The switch to MacBook Neos was probably necessary because they proved to be financially viable.

Priced at a $499 education discount, Apple designed this laptop specifically for schools and district IT administrators.

Since enterprise Windows costs have recently skyrocketed, Apple's bundle, including management software and repair insurance, became highly competitive.

KCPS explicitly cited Apple hardware as "more secure, durable, and reliable" than Windows PCs and Chromebooks.

The all-aluminum body avoids the brittle plastic build that breaks easily in classrooms.

The transition also creates a unified ecosystem where students, teachers, and administrators are not fragmented across multiple platforms.

There is also “student pride” — KCPS CTO Scott Jones claims that students "are now proud of their schools because they have the best products."

Several concerns exist

Despite the plausible reasons for the shift and the district's enthusiasm, several practical concerns remain.

First, retiring 30,000 functional Windows and Chromebook devices is a substantial financial write-down.

Second, no independent data has been presented showing that Apple hardware outperforms Chromebooks in Kansas City’s specific classroom environment.

Key metrics such as battery longevity under heavy use, repairability by district staff, and compatibility with existing educational software licenses remain unexamined.

Third, brand pride, while not irrelevant, is an unusual primary justification for a multi-million-dollar procurement.

The district describes the spending as an investment in "future-ready technology," yet locking an entire school system into a single vendor carries long-term risks such as proprietary repair channels, per-device management fees, and reduced negotiating leverage for future purchases.

Chromebooks and Windows PCs, for all their flaws, offer districts a wider range of price points and service options for student laptops.

Kansas City’s experiment will be worth watching — not because Apple makes inferior products, but because public school dollars demand more than pride as a return on investment.

If the MacBook Neo delivers measurable gains in student outcomes and durability, the gamble pays off; if not, the district will have spent millions to solve a problem that didn’t exist.

Via 9to5mac

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