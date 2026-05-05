This is the year Apple (finally) breaks into the enterprise

Opinion
By published

Apple is no longer an enterprise outlier

Hands typing on a keyboard, with digital text and symbols superimposed on top showing a conversation with a chatbot
Price, performance, and management are aligning to make Macs practical for more business roles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For years, Apple occupied a strange middle ground in enterprise IT.

It’s long been the platform of choice for executives, developers, and creative teams while often considered too premium for broader use. That perception is starting to change across enterprises big and small.

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