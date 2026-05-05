This is the year Apple (finally) breaks into the enterprise
Opinion
By Apu Pavithran published
Apple is no longer an enterprise outlier
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For years, Apple occupied a strange middle ground in enterprise IT.
It’s long been the platform of choice for executives, developers, and creative teams while often considered too premium for broader use. That perception is starting to change across enterprises big and small.
From the release of MacBook Neo to the rising costs of components and growing fatigue around Windows 11, several converging factors are now making it easier to justify Apple at scale.Article continues below