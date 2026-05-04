Europe’s relationship with US Big Tech has reached a breaking point
Opinion
By Tomás O'Leary published
Europe pushes back on Big Tech control
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Europe has a problem with Big Tech. And it's not abstract, theoretical, or something policymakers can quietly debate for another decade. It's happening right now, inside banks, hospitals, transport systems and government departments that cannot afford to fail.
A handful of US technology vendors now sit underneath Europe's most critical IT infrastructure. They decide when systems change, how much they cost to run, and what happens when something breaks. This is masked as progress. In reality, it's dependency and, in some cases, outright coercion.
Tomás O'Leary
Founder and CEO of Origina.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google control more than 70 per cent of the European