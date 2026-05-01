'Trust cannot be claimed. It needs to be earned through our actions': Microsoft thinks it's doing pretty well in helping European firms manage their data, despite sovereignty complaints
News
By Craig Hale published
Microsoft praises its recent work in Europe
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
- Microsoft has invested billions across Europe in a bid to increase EU data center capacity by 40%
- The company is also helping to region boost resilience amid ongoing geopolitical shakeups
- Microsoft declares it wants to earn the trust of Europeans through hard work
Amid ongoing accusations of anticompetitive behavior and antitrust investigations unravelling across at least six markets, Microsoft has given us an update on its European sovereignty work and the five core principles it set itself last year.
In 2025, the company declared it would build a stronger AI and cloud ecosystem in Europe, ensure digital resilience amid risky geopolitics, protect European priva