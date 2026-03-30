Beyond the spike: building resilient and trusted infrastructure in an era of sustained attacks

At a recent industry event, I spent time with a group of senior security leaders reflecting on the year just gone. What stood out was not discussion of a single headline incident, but a shared sense of sustained operational pressure.

There was no defining breach. No singular outage. Instead, there was a steady drumbeat of activity: distributed denial of service traffic at the network edge, elevated DNS query volumes, persistent threats targeting authentication flows and APIs. None of it catastrophic in isolation.

But together it created strain that lasted days, sometimes weeks.

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Lakshmi Hanspal Social Links Navigation Chief Trust Officer at DigiCert.

The consensus from that group became clear, that it is no longer the spike that defines the threat landscape, but the patient persistence that cyber criminals now demonstrate.

Recent research has made it clear that attackers are favoring coordinated campaigns that combine volumetric attacks, automated reconnaissance and application layer abuse over extended periods. Global geo-political tensions contribute to further instability on attack surfaces.

That shift has profound implications not just for technical architecture, but for governance and regulatory accountability.

From spikes to sustained campaigns

DDoS attacks are again pushing into multi terabit territory, fueled by sophisticated botnets and globally distributed infrastructure. However, bandwidth alone does not define the modern threat.

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Campaigns now layer volumetric traffic with slower, more targeted techniques such as API abuse, credential stuffing, and automated endpoint probing. Even when peak traffic subsides, low level reconnaissance often continues.

The objective is not simply disruption, but discovery. Mitigating a spike over several hours is manageable. Sustaining defensive posture over days introduces operational