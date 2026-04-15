When cyberattacks are inevitable, recovery becomes the strategy

For years, cybersecurity wisdom has been reassuringly simple: keep reliable backups and you can recover from almost anything. Backups have long been treated as the ultimate safety net; the digital equivalent of a lifeboat when systems fail or attacks occur.

But now, that assumption is becoming increasingly dangerous.

Stefan Voss Social Links Navigation VP of Product Management at N-able.

With ransomware and data corruption becoming a question of when, not if, many organizations are discovering too late that backups alone do not equal resilience.

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Attackers have recognized that if backups can neutralize the impact of ransomware, they then become the target. Increasingly, cyber criminals are not just sinking the ship, they are destroying the lifeboats as well.

Attacks that look beyond the initial impact

This shift reflects the industrialization of cybercrime. Modern ransomware operations are no longer the work of opportunistic hackers. They are organized and highly coordinated criminal enterprises.

Attackers now conduct detailed exploration before launching an attack, mapping networks, identifying critical assets and looking for weaknesses they can exploit. During this process, backup infrastructure is often among the first systems they investigate.

The logic is straightforward: if attackers can compromise or corrupt backups, they dramatically increase the pressure on organizations to pay a ransom. Without clean data to aid restoration, businesses face prolonged downtime, operational disruption and potentially severe financial consequences.