Backups won’t save you from this version of ransomware

For years, the ransomware conversation has followed a familiar script. Systems go down. Files are encrypted. Operations stall. Executives ask whether the company can restore from backup or whether it has to pay.

That scenario still happens. But an industry wide report published last month suggests the threat has divided into parallel tracks.

Josh Taylor Social Links Navigation Lead Cybersecurity Analyst at Fortra.

The report, drew from hundreds of real-world incident response engagements, found that data-only extortion incidents surged eleven times year over year, growing from 2% to 22% of cases.

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Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report reflects this broader evolution by treating ransomware with or without encryption as part of the same extortion landscape, noting that ransomware appeared in 44% of breaches it reviewed.

Rethinking how companies define resilience

This should force a rethink in how companies define resilience. Too many organizations still approach ransomware as if it were primarily an operational recovery problem. The key question becomes how quickly systems can be restored, whether backups are isolated, and how much downtime the business can tolerate.

Those are still important questions. They are just no longer sufficient. It begins once attackers shift from availability loss to confidentiality loss, the entire decision model changes.

The immediate questions are no longer only technical. What data was taken? Who owns it? Was it a customer database, regulated data, intellectual property, internal communications, or some mix of all of the above? Was it stored in a core environment, duplicated in SaaS platforms, shared with a vendor, or retained years longer than necessary?

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If leadership cannot answer those questions quickly, it may recover systems but still fail to mitigate the larger