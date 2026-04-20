How to meaningfully measure the effectiveness of cyber resilience

Cyberattacks in the UK and around the world are rampant and rapidly evolving in sophistication. In fact, the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK deals with at least one incident per day. These days, the ‘when, not if’ mantra is said so often that it almost sounds cliche.

Given that attacks are almost inevitable for so many organizations, the focus is rapidly and justifiably moving to ‘how quickly can we restore and recover?’

Darren Thomson Social Links Navigation Field CTO for EMEA & India at Commvault.

For organizations, cyber criminals pose a very real threat. As we have seen across the UK, if you are not prepared, you can pay a massive price.

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Major UK retailers and brands have recently fallen victim to ransomware that ultimately resulted in lengthy delays for customers, downtime, and reputational damage, despite the companies reacting relatively quickly.

In many cases, it takes businesses a long time to recover from these attacks. Recent statistics have suggested that business leaders expect five days of operational downtime before their organization is back up and running, when in reality the effects often last between three and four weeks.

This could ultimately result in business leaders questioning the tools and capabilities at their disposal; is the software ineffective or have the IT and security teams lost their skills? The answer to both of these questions is frequently no: the real issue at hand is that the task of achieving clean recovery is changing.

Traditional practices are failing

While tried and tested recovery methods may have worked consistently a few years ago, with the risk and threat landscape steadily evolving, a new approach is needed.