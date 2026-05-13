AI agent skills are becoming the next enterprise supply chain risk - here’s how to govern them
Opinion
By Yonatan Arbel published
AI agents are crossing a threshold
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AI agents are crossing a threshold: they’re no longer confined to experiments or copilots in a single tool; they’re increasingly embedded in everyday engineering work, from writing and reviewing code to helping handle incidents, deploying changes, producing documentation, and automating operational playbooks.
As adoption accelerates, one mechanism is emerging as the quickest way to define an agent’s behavior in repeatable, shareable form: agent skills.
Yonatan Arbel