How to bypass AI bots and land the interview with these simple CV tweaks

Opinion
By published

How to make your CV stand out in a hiring world dominated by AI

A female office worker in front of a computer, typing on a keyboard and smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in modern recruitment processes, the way candidates present themselves on paper has fundamentally evolved.

CVs are no longer always reviewed first by hiring managers or recruiters.