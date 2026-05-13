How to bypass AI bots and land the interview with these simple CV tweaks
Opinion
By Olivia Coughtrie published
How to make your CV stand out in a hiring world dominated by AI
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As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in modern recruitment processes, the way candidates present themselves on paper has fundamentally evolved.
CVs are no longer always reviewed first by hiring managers or recruiters.
Instead, they are scanned, parsed, and ranked by Applicant Tracking Systems and AI screening tools before ever reaching a human decision maker.