5 ways AI is changing the way businesses recruit, hire, and train their workforce

Recruitment has long relied on signals that serve as proxies for candidate skillsets: degrees, previous job titles, years of experience, and employer names. Those indicators don’t always show whether someone actually has the skills needed for the role they’re applying for. As AI reshapes work, businesses need clearer evidence of what people can do.

Anthony Salcito Social Links Navigation Senior Vice-President for Enterprise at Coursera.

This imperative has led to a drastic shift in hiring norms In the UK, 99 per cent of employers are using skills-based hiring in some capacity, according to research. At the same time, 58 per cent expect more than a third of core job skills to change by 2030. Recruiters now need to hire for current requirements while also thinking about how roles are likely to evolve.

For hiring teams, five changes stand out.

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1. Hiring is becoming more skills-first

AI is accelerating the move away from degree-first evaluation. When tools, business needs, and ways of working change quickly, employers can’t just rely on static indicators of academic achievement. They need to know whether candidates have practical, current and job-relevant skills.

Degrees still retain significant signaling value. A degree offers an essential foundation, particularly for critical thinking, communication and domain knowledge. But employers increasingly want additional proof that a candidate can apply those strengths in workplace settings.

For recruiters, job descriptions and selection criteria need to become more skill-oriented. Instead of asking for broad experience in a field, businesses should define the specific capabilities needed for the role: data analysis, AI literacy, cloud computing, cybersecurity awareness, project management, or the ability to interpret AI-generated outputs. A clearer skills profile can also help organizations identify strong candidates who have not followed traditional pathways.

2. AI credentials are changing how experience is weighted

Experience still carries weight, but AI is changing how that experience is judged. In fast-moving areas such as generative AI, data, and cloud, a candidate with recent, verified learning may be better prepared than someone with greater experience but outdated skills.

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That’s why 42 per cent of UK employers say they would choose a less experienced candidate with a GenAI credential over a more experienced candidate without one. It shows how quickly the value of verified AI capability is rising.

This has practical implications for recruiters. Years of experience shouldn’t be treated as a signifier of readiness. In some roles, recent evidence of applied learning may be more useful. The challenge is to distinguish between candidates who’ve completed primarily theoretical training and those who can show they’re ready to apply what they’ve learned.

3. Verification is becoming more important

AI has made it easier for candidates to produce polished CVs, cover letters and portfolios. It has also made it harder for employers to know which evidence to trust.

This is likely to increase the value of credentials that verify skills to employers. In the UK, 95 per cent of employers say micro-credentials help identify candidates with real-world, applied expertise in areas such as AI, data, and cloud. That matters because recruiters need evidence that can stand up to scrutiny.

The most useful credentials are those that assess applied skills, rather than only content completion. Employers will increasingly look for evidence that a candidate has built something, solved a practical problem or completed a project relevant to workplace needs.

Recruitment teams should reflect this in their processes. CV screening should be supported by practical assessments, structured interviews, and work-sample tasks. This blended approach will make decisions more accurate.

4. Recruiters need to assess human judgement alongside AI skills

AI literacy is becoming a common requirement, but it is insufficient to simply possess technical knowledge, particularly for those deploying AI in non-technical roles. Businesses need people who can work effectively with AI, including knowing when to question it.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday work, candidates will need to show that they can evaluate outputs, check sources, spot weak reasoning, and apply context. A candidate who accepts AI-generated content uncritically will introduce risk, irrespective of technical proficiency.

This adds novel new stages to the assessment process. Recruiters may need to ask candidates to critique an AI-generated response, improve a flawed analysis, or explain what further evidence they’d need before making a decision. These exercises can reveal whether someone has the judgement and domain expertise required to use AI tools responsibly.

For many roles, the differentiator won’t be whether a candidate can prompt a system: it’ll be whether they can turn AI output into sound business action.

5. Skills-first hiring must complement skills-first training

AI is compressing the shelf-life of skills. If, as expected, over a third of core skills will change by 2030 for many UK employers, hiring alone will not be enough to keep pace. In fact, 74 per cent of tech leaders acknowledge they cannot depend on new hires alone to fill AI skills gaps. That means skills-first hiring needs to become part of a wider talent development framework.

The same approach that helps recruiters identify the capabilities needed for a role can also help businesses map the skills they already have, spot gaps across the workforce, and create clearer routes for employees to build the capabilities the organization will need next.

Some capabilities will still need to be brought in from outside the organization, particularly in fast-moving areas such as AI, data and cloud. But many skills will also need to be developed internally as roles evolve. The strongest businesses will combine skills-based hiring with ongoing upskilling, giving employees clear routes to adapt as roles change.

The new recruitment advantage

AI is changing what employers need to know about candidates. Businesses that can identify real capability, verify applied skills, and recognize potential beyond traditional signals will be better placed to hire well. The value of this approach is already visible in workplace outcomes. 92 per cent of employers say entry-level hires with micro-credentials perform better in their first year on the job.

For candidates, the message is just as clear. In an AI-enabled labor market, employability will depend less on what someone once learned and more on what they can prove they can do now, and the evidence they’re still learning.

For employers, recruitment needs to become part of a broader skills strategy. AI may be changing the work, but the hiring challenge remains human: finding people with the skills, judgement and adaptability to help businesses compete and innovate.

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