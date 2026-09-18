Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer drops to $584 at Amazon
This is one of the easiest ways to get into 16-color CFS 3D printing with a 600mm/s max speed
Creality's K2 Combo pairs its fast, fully enclosed K2 3D printer with a Creality Filament System unit for automatic multicolor printing, and it's currently discounted at Amazon.
• Best for: Makers who want multicolor 3D printing without manually swapping filament spools mid-print.
• The deal: The Creality K2 Combo 3D printer is now $585 (was $649) at Amazon.
• Why it matters: One included CFS unit unlocks up to 16-color printing (expandable to four units), print speeds up to 600mm/s with 20,000mm/s² acceleration, a 300°C hardened steel nozzle for engineering filaments, smart auto-leveling, and an AI chamber camera for failure detection.
The K2 Combo is a CoreXY-style enclosed 3D printer with direct drive extrusion, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 260 x 260 x 260mm build volume, bundled with one Creality Filament System unit for multicolor printing out of the box.
Why we recommend it
Creality's K2 line has built a strong reputation in our tests, combining speed with genuine print quality rather than trading one for the other. We also like the enclosed frame makes it a safer bet than open-frame printers for ABS and other warping-prone filaments. The multicolor CFS system is the real selling point: it automates spool switching that would otherwise require pausing a print and manually feeding new filament, which saves meaningful time on detailed or multi-part models.
For more options, see our guide to the best 3D printers we've tested.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $584, this is $65 off the $649 list price, a modest but real discount rather than an inflated anchor. It's not the lowest we've tracked for the K2 Combo, which has dipped closer to $549 in past retailer promotions, so it's worth watching if you're not in a rush to buy.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Creality K2 Combo 3D Printer if... you want multicolor printing without manual filament swaps, you're upgrading from an open-frame printer and want an enclosed chamber for tougher materials, or you value fast CoreXY print speeds for detailed or multi-part jobs.
❌ Skip the Creality K2 Combo 3D Printer if... you only print single-color models and don't need the CFS unit, you're tight on desk space (this is a large, enclosed machine), or you'd rather wait for a deeper discount given we haven't tested this exact SKU ourselves and it has dipped lower before.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.