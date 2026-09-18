Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer drops to $584 at Amazon

Creality's K2 Combo pairs its fast, fully enclosed K2 3D printer with a Creality Filament System unit for automatic multicolor printing, and it's currently discounted at Amazon.

• Best for: Makers who want multicolor 3D printing without manually swapping filament spools mid-print.

• The deal: The Creality K2 Combo 3D printer is now $585 (was $649) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: One included CFS unit unlocks up to 16-color printing (expandable to four units), print speeds up to 600mm/s with 20,000mm/s² acceleration, a 300°C hardened steel nozzle for engineering filaments, smart auto-leveling, and an AI chamber camera for failure detection.

Save $64.91 Creality K2 Combo 3D Printer: was $649 now $584.09 at Amazon The K2 Combo is a CoreXY-style enclosed 3D printer with direct drive extrusion, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 260 x 260 x 260mm build volume, bundled with one Creality Filament System unit for multicolor printing out of the box.

Why we recommend it

Creality's K2 line has built a strong reputation in our tests, combining speed with genuine print quality rather than trading one for the other. We also like the enclosed frame makes it a safer bet than open-frame printers for ABS and other warping-prone filaments. The multicolor CFS system is the real selling point: it automates spool switching that would otherwise require pausing a print and manually feeding new filament, which saves meaningful time on detailed or multi-part models.

For more options, see our guide to the best 3D printers we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $584, this is $65 off the $649 list price, a modest but real discount rather than an inflated anchor. It's not the lowest we've tracked for the K2 Combo, which has dipped closer to $549 in past retailer promotions, so it's worth watching if you're not in a rush to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Creality K2 Combo 3D Printer if... you want multicolor printing without manual filament swaps, you're upgrading from an open-frame printer and want an enclosed chamber for tougher materials, or you value fast CoreXY print speeds for detailed or multi-part jobs.

❌ Skip the Creality K2 Combo 3D Printer if... you only print single-color models and don't need the CFS unit, you're tight on desk space (this is a large, enclosed machine), or you'd rather wait for a deeper discount given we haven't tested this exact SKU ourselves and it has dipped lower before.