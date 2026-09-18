The initial preorder window has now closed, and the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have officially launched. Those who ordered a device early should finally be receiving one today or in the next few days. If you didn't preorder, though, it's not all bad news.

Most of the best deals that were available during the preorder period are still on the table. If you've been waiting to pick up one of Apple's latest Pro devices, there are still plenty of ways to save. I've laid out the biggest savings for both the US and UK down below.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 / £1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 / £1,299. While those are the official starting prices, there are several ways to get either device for less, particularly if you're willing to trade in an existing phone or sign up for a new carrier plan. Note that some carriers are facing slightly delayed delivery times, but both devices are still readily available to order at most outlets.

In the US, it's possible to get an iPhone 18 Pro included with either a new line (with a pricey unlimited plan) or a qualifying trade-in at the major carriers. Apple's own offers include a trade-in rebate of up to $885 for unlocked devices, alongside its new leasing option, which I'm covering in more depth just below.

In the UK, we're currently looking at trade-in rebates of up to £885 at Apple, which is actually quite good in terms of discounts for the official store. Several networks are also stocking the devices, including Three and Vodafone, giving shoppers more options now that the phones have officially launched.

If you're looking for more details on these devices, then you can check out our full iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max review page for specs, image samples, and more.

iPhone 18 Pro preorders in the US

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade or phone and plan for $80/mo, plus iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal breaks down into two avenues. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which is eligible with the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans for both new and existing customers. Secondly, there is the option to bundle a device with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' with the plan and device included for $80/mo. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now. Finally, both of these deals are eligible with a 'free' iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts. I say free in quotation marks here, because you need to take out relevant cellular lines on each device to be eligible for a freebie. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: included with a new line, or with an eligible trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal is exactly what I was expecting; it's a very competitive deal indeed. Firstly, new customers can get a standard iPhone 18 Pro included if they switch over from another carrier and pick up a device on the Experience Beyond 2.0 plan. The other option at the carrier is a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, which is a good option for upgraders. That's also eligible on the Experience Beyond plan, but according to the T&Cs, it's also eligible for existing customers on the older Go5G Next plan too. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade-in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200 off - which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you were looking to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: get $480 off with a new line on Visible+ Pro

Visible Wireless' promotion on the iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the best open deals on the market right now. The carrier is currently offering an excellent $480 discount when you pair up the device with a new line on the Visible+ Pro plan. No trades are needed here, and the discount comes in the form of a monthly discount over the duration of 24 months. This deal is open to both new and existing customers. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: get $480 with a plan at Straight Talk

If you're thinking about pairing up your device with a cheaper prepaid plan, then check out Straight Talk's opening deal for the iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, the carrier will give you a $480 discount over the duration of 24 months if you bundle a device with a Gold Unlimited plan or higher. That's a plan that comes in at just $55 per month, so this could be a real dark horse deal if you're on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: save up to $600 at Total Wireless

Total is one of the better options on the market if you want a prepaid plan that doesn't skimp on the features. This particular deal on the iPhone 18 Pro lets you bundle it together with the $60/mo Total ALL ACCESS plan with a decent $600 price cut. Unlike some similar discounts, this one doesn't require a trade-in, so it's pretty accessible if you're a new customer looking for a reasonably priced plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $885 off with trade, or leasing from $34.99/mo at Apple

Apple's own iPhone 18 Pro deals remain the best (and only) option for unlocked devices. Nonetheless, there are a few good options here for upgraders. First is the usual trade-in rebate, which is hitting up to $885 for unlocked devices in this preorder window. Another option for this year is Apple's new upgrade program, which lets you lease a device for as little as $34.99/mo over two years. That actually equates to being cheaper than buying a device outright, and you're also entitled to upgrades. Of course, it comes with the caveat of having to pay a monthly fee - and you don't own your device, either! Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro preorders in the UK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: what's new?

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

A20 Pro chipset on both models

Improved battery life

New variable aperture lens, plus photographic styles

The star of the show in this year's September Apple event was undoubtedly the iPhone Duo, but that doesn't mean the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max aren't without their merits. In fact, both devices have a decent number of upgrades that could justify a trade-in, depending on what you're eligible for.

For example, both devices now carry the new A20 chipset. While we haven't tested this to confirm, Apple claims the new chipset delivers a claimed 20% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor due to its 2nm architecture. Battery life has also improved, with the iPhone 18 Pro offering up to 36 hours of video playback, matching last year's 17 Pro Max, while the 18 Pro Max reaches up to 45 hours.

The biggest upgrades, however, are arguably focused on the 18 Pro's camera. The devices now feature a 48MP main camera with variable aperture and a new sensor. In layman's terms, that means better low-light performance and greater user control over depth of field. There's also talk of a "computational imaging pipeline", which includes new Photographic Styles for share-ready JPEGS.