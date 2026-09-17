Building a stunning website just got 50% cheaper

Right now, you can save an impressive 50% off your Squarespace subscription with code SQSP50.

Squarespace is ranked as one of our best website builders, thanks largely to its excellent design features, business tools, and ease of use. I’ve spent a lot of time using and researching Squarespace over the past 3 years, and this is one of the biggest discounts I have ever seen the platform offer.

Is Squarespace right for you?

Due to a heavy emphasis on website aesthetics, Squarespace is a natural choice for creative types such as photographers, musicians, and artists. However, it is also a favorite among businesses that want a website that really wows visitors.

In recent years, the platform has expanded beyond a simple drag-and-drop website creator, rolling out a full AI website builder along with helpful business tools such as appointment scheduling, memberships, and extensive ecommerce features.

Although Squarespace isn’t the cheapest option on the market, for those who will use at least one or two of its built-in business tools, it offers fantastic value for money along with a name you can trust.

Picking a plan and getting 50% off

Squarespace offers a range of plans spanning from its entry-level ‘Basic’ plan to its premium ‘Advanced’ plan, with the 50% discount only being available on the ‘Core’ plan and above. Although you can sell on all plans, dedicated online stores are better off considering the ‘Core’, ‘Plus’, or ‘Advanced’ plans, all of which offer advanced ecommerce features.

To access the discount, simply select an annual plan and then enter the code SQSP50 when you check out.

Although this is a good deal, it won’t carry over into your second billing cycle. So, it is important to take some time to assess whether the renewal rate will still work for you once the initial period is over.