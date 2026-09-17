Building a stunning website just got 50% cheaper
This is one of the best Squarespace discounts I’ve seen in years.
Right now, you can save an impressive 50% off your Squarespace subscription with code SQSP50.
Squarespace is ranked as one of our best website builders, thanks largely to its excellent design features, business tools, and ease of use. I’ve spent a lot of time using and researching Squarespace over the past 3 years, and this is one of the biggest discounts I have ever seen the platform offer.
Is Squarespace right for you?
Due to a heavy emphasis on website aesthetics, Squarespace is a natural choice for creative types such as photographers, musicians, and artists. However, it is also a favorite among businesses that want a website that really wows visitors.
In recent years, the platform has expanded beyond a simple drag-and-drop website creator, rolling out a full AI website builder along with helpful business tools such as appointment scheduling, memberships, and extensive ecommerce features.
Although Squarespace isn’t the cheapest option on the market, for those who will use at least one or two of its built-in business tools, it offers fantastic value for money along with a name you can trust.
Picking a plan and getting 50% off
Squarespace offers a range of plans spanning from its entry-level ‘Basic’ plan to its premium ‘Advanced’ plan, with the 50% discount only being available on the ‘Core’ plan and above. Although you can sell on all plans, dedicated online stores are better off considering the ‘Core’, ‘Plus’, or ‘Advanced’ plans, all of which offer advanced ecommerce features.
To access the discount, simply select an annual plan and then enter the code SQSP50 when you check out.
Although this is a good deal, it won’t carry over into your second billing cycle. So, it is important to take some time to assess whether the renewal rate will still work for you once the initial period is over.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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