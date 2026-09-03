Get powerful and flexible scheduling for as little as $16 per month
Acuity Scheduling delivers the tools to book, remind, and get paid in no time
No business owner likes the hassle of managing appointments. It could be a missed appointment or a rescheduled one where the client wasn't informed of a change. Poor scheduling doesn't just cause headaches, but it can cost valuable money.
If you'd like a streamlined scheduling workflow that takes the stress out of booking, rescheduling, canceling, and paying for your services, then you should take a look at Acuity Scheduling from Squarespace. With plans starting from $16 per month, it doesn't cost the earth either.
We gave it a solid four stars when we reviewed it, praising its integration into Squarespace, reporting that shows appointment trends and client behavior, and its excellent message alerting system.
Acuity Scheduling is a win for business owners and a win for your clients.
Manage your schedule like a pro
Acuity Scheduling delivers flexible scheduling for appointments and classes with easy booking, custom branding, automated reminders, and secure payments. Choose from three different packages:
Starter package = $16 per month
Standard package = $27 per month
Premium package = $47 per month
Acuity Scheduling features we love
Calendar management
Acuity Scheduling enables you to run your business on the go with a mobile app. Being able to manage your schedule wherever you are means all your appointments are easily taken care of. And with syncing support for personal and business calendars, you can easily minimize double-booking. Beyond this, you can get advanced reporting about appointments and no-shows.
Revenue boosters
Acuity Scheduling doesn't just make your life easier; it also enables you to maximize your revenue. This can be achieved by offering packages and recurring sessions as well as creating subscriptions for routine services. It's also possible to promote gift certificates and reward clients with discount codes.
Secure payments
Let Acuity Scheduling take care of payments with integrations for Stripe, Square, or PayPal. These services enable you to collect prepayment or a partial deposit or securely store credit card details at booking. You can also accept payments quickly via tap-to-pay, integrated card readers, or secure payment links. This takes all the stress out of managing your payments
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Writer, app-hoarder, and professional "low battery" enthusiast. Paul spends his days testing wearables so you don’t have to, and his nights wondering if his sleep tracker is judging him. He’s fascinated by the tech that claims to make us better humans—and if it’s wearable, downloadable, or requires a firmware update, he has thoughts on it.
With over 20 years of experience and a first-class Computer Science degree, Paul has navigated the front lines of the tech and creative industries. His work has been published internationally and appears regularly in Digital Camera World and Creative Bloq.
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