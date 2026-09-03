Get powerful and flexible scheduling for as little as $16 per month

No business owner likes the hassle of managing appointments. It could be a missed appointment or a rescheduled one where the client wasn't informed of a change. Poor scheduling doesn't just cause headaches, but it can cost valuable money.

If you'd like a streamlined scheduling workflow that takes the stress out of booking, rescheduling, canceling, and paying for your services, then you should take a look at Acuity Scheduling from Squarespace. With plans starting from $16 per month, it doesn't cost the earth either.

We gave it a solid four stars when we reviewed it, praising its integration into Squarespace, reporting that shows appointment trends and client behavior, and its excellent message alerting system.

Acuity Scheduling is a win for business owners and a win for your clients.

Manage your schedule like a pro

From $16 per month Acuity Scheduling Acuity Scheduling delivers flexible scheduling for appointments and classes with easy booking, custom branding, automated reminders, and secure payments. Choose from three different packages: Starter package = $16 per month Standard package = $27 per month Premium package = $47 per month

Acuity Scheduling features we love

Calendar management

Acuity Scheduling enables you to run your business on the go with a mobile app. Being able to manage your schedule wherever you are means all your appointments are easily taken care of. And with syncing support for personal and business calendars, you can easily minimize double-booking. Beyond this, you can get advanced reporting about appointments and no-shows.

Revenue boosters

Acuity Scheduling doesn't just make your life easier; it also enables you to maximize your revenue. This can be achieved by offering packages and recurring sessions as well as creating subscriptions for routine services. It's also possible to promote gift certificates and reward clients with discount codes.

Secure payments

Let Acuity Scheduling take care of payments with integrations for Stripe, Square, or PayPal. These services enable you to collect prepayment or a partial deposit or securely store credit card details at booking. You can also accept payments quickly via tap-to-pay, integrated card readers, or secure payment links. This takes all the stress out of managing your payments