‘It’s not about who can generate a homepage in 30 seconds’: Hostinger launches a new agentic AI Builder, helping businesses do more with AI
Hostinger has launched a new tool driven by a shift in how customers are using its platform
- Hostinger launches AI Builder, moving beyond initial web design to help users set up and run backends, ecommerce, and marketing automatically
- AI Builder was driven by demand, with non-traditional builds like SaaS, apps, and internal tools growing fivefold in the last 12 months
- The new tool benefits from Hostinger’s infrastructure, with no third-party setup needed for many projects.
Top web hosting Hostinger has announced the launch of its new AI Builder platform, which aims to move beyond AI-generated websites by combining AI-led creation and visual control with backend infrastructure, ecommerce, embedded AI, and marketing.
The company says taking this approach aims to shift AI’s involvement from generating a first version to setting up and operating the systems behind a project.
The new tool was launched following a noticeable change in what Hostinger customers are building, highlighting research which found a year ago fewer than 4% of projects created on its platform fell outside of the traditional website category. More recently, nearly one-in-five projects are software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, learning platforms, and internal tools, a fivefold increase in the past 12 months.
More than a traditional website
SaaS projects of this type require more than a traditional website. Hostinger’s new tool will help users deal with everything from authentication and data to infrastructure. It will also help businesses find, reach, and keep new customers.
Where many AI platforms help you build a tool, then leave it to the user to assemble the components and deal with the infrastructure themselves, Hostinger benefits from built-in backend, marketing, and ecommerce systems.
"The next battle in online presence is not about who can generate a homepage in 30 seconds," said Auksė Žirgulė, Vice President of Product at Hostinger.
"It is about what happens next. Can the AI open the store, create the user management system, help attract customers, and keep improving the project? That's the direction we're taking with AI Builder."
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AI Builder goes beyond the usual ‘prompt to build’ approach, allowing users to upload a whole range of content as a starting point. For example, a restaurant may upload a menu PDF, a designer may upload a screenshot or reference image, and a business owner can paste the link to an outdated website they want to modernize.
Hostinger’s AI Builder is now available globally to new and existing customers. For more information and to get started, you can visit the AI Builder page.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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