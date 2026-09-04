'Fixing the immediate problem is only part of the job': Hostinger’s AI agent just got promoted
One interface for your website
- Hostinger has upgraded its Kodee AI agent
- The tool aims to solve AI fragmentation for small businesses
- It will now reach beyond support, allowing users to create, plan, automate, and analyze work
Hostinger’s AI agent Kodee reportedly solves 91% of 1.5 million support conversations a month, all on its own – a feat so impressive that Hostinger has now given it a new role.
Released earlier this week as Hostinger Agent, the AI agent will now reach beyond support, combining specialized agents that can create, plan, automate, and analyze work.
Hostinger Agent retains the Kodee approach, aiming to solve as many tasks and issues on its own, but handing cases off to human specialists when it is unable to do the job.
AI fragmentation for small businesses
According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Hostinger Agent aims to solve the issues of AI fragmentation for small businesses.
Today, many small businesses deal with bots for every vendor, plus their own SEO tool, writing copilot, and analytics agent. Each requires time to set up and get familiar with. Plus, they have no knowledge of the others, often leading to repetitive conversations.
Research by Gartner predicts that 60% of brands will be using agentic AI across key business areas, including marketing, sales, and support, by 2028 - highlighting just how AI fragmentation could compound in the coming years.
“The AI industry has spent the past two years giving people more assistants, copilots, and agents to choose from. We want customers to stop choosing between them,” said Emilis Strimaitis, Head of Product Innovation at Hostinger.
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“When the AI already knows what the customer is building and what they are trying to achieve, fixing the immediate problem is only part of the job. The real value is helping them grow online.”
From advice to action
Hostinger Agent solves this by connecting support, marketing, SEO, content and visuals, analysis, and recurring tasks into one interface, letting users launch and manage their website in one space.
The AI agent doesn’t just offer advice; it takes action across your website and within hPanel, reducing the technical know-how and time typically required. By consolidating all of these into one place, it will also be able to develop a better contextual understanding of your business, supporting better advice.
Users will also be able to access Hostinger Agent within AI Builder, Hostinger’s dedicated space for creating websites, stores, apps, and other online projects with AI agents, opening the door for users to build websites and consult with the AI agent at the same time.
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Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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