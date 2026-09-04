Segway Navimow has unveiled its Navimow H510 Pro lawnbot at IFA

It features an extending, robotic arm for trimming lawn edges

Also uses the brand's 'Xero-turn' technology for gentler turns

First, we had a robot vacuum with an arm for picking up socks. Now, limbs are making their way to robot lawn mowers too. The new Segway Navimow H510 Pro features its own mechanical arm, and this one is for trimming the edges of your lawn.

Effective edge-trimming has long been a problem for lawnbot-makers, and in recent years we've started to see side modules being added onto machines for exactly this purpose.

But Segway Navimow's solution is altogether cleaner: it has taken the main blade and mounted it on a robotic arm, so when the lawnbot is at the perimeter of a lawn the whole thing can reach out (by up to 2.9in / 7.4cm) to mow those edges. In fact, the brand promises 'zero-gap edge trimming' — no blade left unshorn.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

I saw it being demoed at IFA 2026, and it was pretty majestic in action. You can see a clip below of the blade retracting back in.

The supporting software, called 'EdgeSense', coordinates the movement depending on the type of edge it's tackling. It'll react differently to hard edges (like walls and patios), soft edges (like flower beds) and irregular edges (table legs).

Because the edge trimmer and main mower use the same cutting deck, the results should be more consistent and even than if you were relying on two separate systems. Segway Navimow's aim is to "finally [close] the gap between robotic convenience and truly finished results".

(Image credit: Future)

One issue with finding a successful edge-cutting solution is how to handle the safety aspect of having blades protruding out from the bot's main shell protective casing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On this front, Segway Navimow has added a side shield that provides a barrier against the blades. There's also "live-detection protection" that will shut off operation instantly when a human or animal approaches. The latter partly relies on heat-sensing to alert the lawnbot that there's a live creature about.

Smooth mover

The Segway Navimow H510 Pro uses the brand's 'Xero-Turn' technology. This tech was introduced at CES in January, and sees the lawnbot twist its wheels to effectively crab-walk its way around bends, so it won't churn up your grass.

(Image credit: Future)

There are further features to help the lawnbot tackle tricky terrain without risking damage to your turf. Each of the four wheels is independently powered (it's an AWD machine) to enable it to move with precision, and there's rear wheel suspension to maximize wheel contact at all times, even when the ground is uneven.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.