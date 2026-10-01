NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 2 (game #1209)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 1 (game #1208).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1209) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LITTLE

REAL ESTATE

COMMON

RING

INDEX

FUND

BANKROLL

RIB

STANDARD

MIDDLE

STOCK

SUPPORT

BACK

NUMBER

ROUTINE

TIMER

NYT Connections today (game #1209) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Put some money behind it

Put some money behind it GREEN: Digits

Digits BLUE: Pretty ordinary

Pretty ordinary PURPLE: Begin with a word that rhymes with “rhyme”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1209) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINANCE

FINANCE GREEN: FINGERS

FINGERS BLUE: CUSTOMARY

CUSTOMARY PURPLE: PRIME_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1209) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1209, are…

YELLOW: FINANCE: BACK, BANKROLL, FUND, SUPPORT

BACK, BANKROLL, FUND, SUPPORT GREEN: FINGERS: INDEX, LITTLE, MIDDLE, RING

INDEX, LITTLE, MIDDLE, RING BLUE: CUSTOMARY: COMMON, ROUTINE, STANDARD, STOCK

COMMON, ROUTINE, STANDARD, STOCK PURPLE: PRIME_____: NUMBER, REAL ESTATE, RIB, TIME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Whenever there is a very easy game of Connections I am always left with regret that I did not slow down and play more tactically.

Unfortunately I cannot help myself and blitz through the groups as I discover them, which today meant getting green first instead of a coveted purple first.

That said, despite the simplicity of this game there was a little red herring that almost caught me out, with STOCK, INDEX and FUND all being about financial trading.

Kudos if you took care and spotted PRIME____.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 1, 2026, game #1208)

YELLOW: PUT: PLACE, POSITION, SITUATE, STICK

PLACE, POSITION, SITUATE, STICK GREEN: DRESS SHIRT MEASUREMENTS: CHEST, NECK, SLEEVE, WAIST

CHEST, NECK, SLEEVE, WAIST BLUE: 2000S INDIE ROCK BANDS, WITH "THE": DECEMBERISTS, NATIONAL, SHINS, WALKMEN

DECEMBERISTS, NATIONAL, SHINS, WALKMEN PURPLE: STARTS OF NYT PRINT PUZZLES: ACRO, CROSS, KEN, SUD