NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 26 (game #1203)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 25 (game #1202).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1203) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MINT

PRESS

GRAIN

BEANS

STARCH

CAT

CUCUMBER

RINGS

GUM

FOLD

KNOTS

CUSTOMER

WASH

MOUTHWASH

BURL

SPRAY

NYT Connections today (game #1203) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Oral hygiene methods

Oral hygiene methods GREEN: Stages of attire care

Stages of attire care BLUE: Timber markings

Timber markings PURPLE: The opposite of hot stuff

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1203) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BREATH FRESHENERS

BREATH FRESHENERS GREEN: THINGS DONE TO A DRESS SHIRT AT THE LAUNDRY

THINGS DONE TO A DRESS SHIRT AT THE LAUNDRY BLUE: FEATURES OF WOOD

FEATURES OF WOOD PURPLE: "COOL" THINGS, IN EXPRESSIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1203) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1203, are…

YELLOW: BREATH FRESHENERS: GUM, MINT, MOUTHWASH, SPRAY

GUM, MINT, MOUTHWASH, SPRAY GREEN: THINGS DONE TO A DRESS SHIRT AT THE LAUNDRY: FOLD, PRESS, STARCH, WASH

FOLD, PRESS, STARCH, WASH BLUE: FEATURES OF WOOD: BURL, GRAIN, KNOTS, RINGS

BURL, GRAIN, KNOTS, RINGS PURPLE: "COOL" THINGS, IN EXPRESSIONS: BEANS, CAT, CUCUMBER, CUSTOMER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today I scored another Purple First to add to my collection.

Whenever I see the word CAT I immediately think of the word cool, as it’s an expression that’s always amused me in part because of the song Cool For Cats by Squeeze and equally because of Top Cat, my favorite cartoon as a kid.

From here I just said the word cool to myself in front of every tile. Fortunately, I had the office to myself as I did this, so I was able to maintain my reputation as a cool CUSTOMER.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, September 25, 2026, game #1202)

YELLOW: LUXE: BOUGIE, FANCY, POSH, SWANK

BOUGIE, FANCY, POSH, SWANK GREEN: PARTS OF A MECHANICAL CLOCK: ESCAPEMENT, PENDULUM, RATCHET, SPRING

ESCAPEMENT, PENDULUM, RATCHET, SPRING BLUE: FAMOUS DANS: AYKROYD, LEVY, RATHER, SAVAGE

AYKROYD, LEVY, RATHER, SAVAGE PURPLE: TAXONOMIC RANKS PLUS A LETTER: BORDER, CLASSY, FOAMILY, GENIUS