Alibaba wants to expand data center capacity past 20 GW by 2032, says its new V900 AI chip can scale to 500,000-card clusters, but will 'China's most powerful AI chip' be enough to displace Nvidia GPUs?

Alibaba's T-Head unveiled the Zhenwu V900 with 216GB of memory, 1.2TB/s links, and a claimed 3x gain over the already-shipping M890

Very few details associated with its raw performance: Alibaba gave no FLOPS, node, foundry, or power figures, and both specs it did share project it will trail Huawei's Ascend 960DT, which releases in the same quarter

CEO Eddie Wu targeted more than 20GW of Alibaba Cloud-operated capacity by 2032 while admitting supply-chain shortages are limiting growth for the company

Alibaba opened its annual Apsara Conference in Hangzhou with three big numbers: a chip that it says triples the performance of its predecessor, AI clusters that could stretch to 500,000 of those chips, and a pledge, quoted by the South China Morning Post, that the data centers Alibaba Cloud operates worldwide will pass 20 gigawatts of capacity by 2032.

CEO Eddie Wu called the new Zhenwu V900, designed by the group's T-Head chip unit, the "most powerful AI chip in China today."

This was part of an address that distinguished Alibaba's offering as a GPU rather than an ASIC, landing it squarely in Nvidia's territory even as the latter's H200 GPU is highly sought after by AI labs.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

A powerful offering on paper, but one that doesn't publish actual performance

The Zhenwu V900's spec sheet might be intentionally short, even as its performance figures versus comparable current-generation Nvidia GPUs, a banned option, could limit interest ahead of launch.

Alibaba has, however, added an impressive amount of memory and interconnect, allowing it to cluster a configuration it claims can run as many as 500,000 GPUs in parallel.

The V900, as per Zhidx, reporting on the launch, lists 216GB of memory and 1,200GB/s of chip-to-chip bandwidth and was originally expected to be available to clients in Q3 2027 before the recent revision pushed it two quarters earlier.

T-Head vice president Gao Hui now says the company will, going forward, keep a one-generation-per-year cadence, with a J900 due in the third quarter of 2028.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the closer timeline, it is interesting that Alibaba has published no FLOPS figure, process node, foundry, power rating, or even the V900's internal memory bandwidth, making it hard to gauge its most powerful single-chip offering in terms of raw AI and compute performance.

This is particularly ironic at a time when the competition from Huawei, the Ascend 960DT, which was launched the same quarter after being pulled earlier by three quarters, is offering far more detail.

It lists 2 petaFLOPS of FP8 compute, 288GB of memory, 9.6TB/s of memory bandwidth, and a 2.2TB/s interconnect, making it a higher-VRAM and higher-interconnect offering based on the information Alibaba has already published.

The 500,000-card figure interestingly may just be a scaling limitation, not a system anyone has built. For scale, T-Head said in May 2026 that it had shipped just over 560,000 Zhenwu chips in total. One maxed-out V900 cluster, in other words, would need nearly as many chips as the company had shipped in its entire history.

It does, however, bring a secondary calculation into the equation: if each V900 drew what Nvidia rates its H200 at, up to 700W, the accelerators alone in such a cluster would pull a significant amount of power. A newer, larger chip could run hotter and be more power-hungry than Nvidia's Hopper offerings, even as China remains limited to older process nodes because of US sanctions on chips and chipmaking equipment.

A large cluster of 500,000 or similar GPUs would undoubtedly rack up power requirements considerably fast for the regional AI juggernaut, and 20GW by 2032 is not an unforeseeable event when one considers that per-GPU power draw is only heading up for the foreseeable future as the chips get faster, denser, and more monolithic at the same time.

Wu said medium- to long-term demand far exceeds what Alibaba can supply, and that shortages across the AI data center supply chain "are currently limiting the speed at which we can scale our compute infrastructure." The target covers capacity Alibaba Cloud operates, and the company did not say whether it means IT load or total facility power.

A Nomura note relayed by Sina puts Alibaba's current footprint at roughly 4GW and expects future buildouts to blend owned, leased, and third-party-financed sites, implying about fivefold growth in six years.

Whether the upcoming V900 displaces Nvidia's global market dominance, even slightly, is unclear, with Team Green already far ahead in a market where AI customers buy GPUs years in advance. The situation, however, is vastly different in Beijing.

In China, much of the disruption has already happened, with Chinese AI labs being 'persuaded' to stay away from Nvidia solutions by the state. Nvidia's latest 10-Q says shipments of data center Hopper products to China were under 1% of its $89 billion in data center revenue for the quarter to July 26, and the company said in its earnings report that objections in Beijing kept it from selling the full volume of H200s that Washington had licensed when relations briefly thawed.

Chinese labs have turned to a mix of homegrown solutions, including specific ASICs, GPUs, and CPUs, allowing local players such as Alibaba, Huawei, and others to thrive in a market devoid of foreign competition.

With the US government restricting Nvidia's power limits and the Chinese state taking a dim view of local labs depending on foreign chips, Alibaba's V900 GPU doesn't need to beat Nvidia's Rubin GPUs or even its Blackwell offerings. It simply needs to take on and provide a viable alternative to a GPU that is two generations older: the H200 (based on Nvidia's Hopper architecture).

Its bigger challenges will be Huawei's locally produced Ascend 960DT and similarly configured chips from upcoming local chip design firms, as well as supply chain limitations that could restrict overall production and, by proxy, deployment for a company looking to spend billions on AI infrastructure in the coming days even if its "most powerful" status, which is currently consigned to a claim holds at the time of its release.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.