Your invoice now needs a boarding pass

Around the world, governments are changing how e-invoicing works. Instead of checking transactions after the fact, many are moving towards real-time clearance models.

Brazil’s NF-e system was one of the earliest examples of this shift. Italy’s SDI model follows a similar approach, where an invoice must pass through the tax authority’s exchange system and its required checks to be considered issued for tax purposes.

In practice, this means compliance is no longer something that happens after a transaction but increasingly sits within the transaction process itself.

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Patricia Rocha Jordan Social Links Navigation EMEA e-Invoicing Strategy & Solutions Lead at Vertex.

In some markets, goods can be left sitting in warehouses until the required electronic document is authorized. A process that once happened in the background now sits directly in the path of business operations, determining whether products move, payments are processed, and supply chains keep running. If this sounds familiar, it is because we have seen the same shift in air travel.

If you have flown in the last twenty years, you know the drill. Passports, visas, digital check-in, and security checkpoints all need to be cleared before a journey can begin. It used to be far simpler.

Once upon a time, passengers could simply turn up at the airport, buy a ticket, and walk straight up to the gate without a second thought. Today, every stage of the journey depends on passing a series of checks before moving forward. Tax compliance works the same way. Think of clearance as the transaction’s boarding pass. Without it, nothing moves.

The compliance checkpoint has moved earlier in the process, and it now touches logistics just as much as it touches finance. Businesses can no longer afford to treat tax as a back-office function.

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When invoice clearance becomes a prerequisite for shipping goods, compliance becomes an operational issue. A disruption can delay shipments, interrupt cash flow, and disrupt day-to-day operations.

The concentration problem

For businesses, real-time clearance brings tangible benefits. An invoice that once took days, or even weeks, to process can clear in seconds - helping organizations improve cash flow and reduce administrative delays. But greater efficiency often comes with a trade-off. In this case, the trade-off is concentration.

When compliance depended on paper processes and manual checks, risk was spread thin across multiple workflows and touchpoints. Today, that risk is increasingly concentrated within a small number of digital systems that handle everything from billing details and vendor data to banking information and payment instructions. This concentration unsurprisingly draws the attention of cybercriminals.

Every integration between billing tools, software providers, and external systems creates entry points for hackers. Businesses with integrated, well-governed systems are generally better positioned to manage this risk. And when invoicing is treated as a standalone system, the connections between it and the rest of the business can become weak points for attackers to exploit.

This is where the language around compliance needs to shift. E-invoicing is not just a platform for exchanging invoices, it is a critical business system which requires security and governance built in from day one. After all, a cleared invoice sitting inside a poorly protected environment has done nothing more than move its potential exposure to somewhere harder to see.

The digital passport problem

A boarding pass gets a passenger through the gate, but it is only one piece of the journey. Behind it sits a network of systems responsible for everything from identity checks and payments to security screening and baggage handling. Tax compliance is beginning to look the same.

Clearance confirms that a transaction has passed a compliance check, but it says little about the wider environment behind it. Businesses still need confidence that their data remains accurate, access controls are maintained, and critical integrations continue to function as intended. That is the digital passport problem.

Passing a check is not the same as proving that the wider system remains trustworthy. As e-invoicing becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, keeping that wider environment secure and reliable becomes just as important as achieving compliance in the first place. And that’s where AI can make a real difference.

Just as modern airports rely on intelligent systems to spot anomalies, identify risks, and keep passengers moving, AI can help businesses monitor increasingly complex compliance environments. However, AI does not fix poor governance or clean up any bad data. Applied to a well-managed environment, AI can help identify anomalies early and improve decision-making.

Applied to a poorly managed one, it simply accelerates existing issues and can make them harder to contain. Good people, good processes, and good data need to come first, and AI can act as an accelerant.

Proving it continuously

Businesses need to continuously demonstrate that the systems supporting compliance are secure, well-governed, and resilient as mandates and threats evolve. For years, fragmentation was the challenge. Different portals, tools, and countries each introduced their own complexity and their own weak points.

Consolidation closes many of those gaps, but it only works if you treat the consolidated system with the same seriousness as the mandate that created it. Get it wrong, and instead of managing multiple scattered risks, businesses can find themselves relying on a single, highly attractive target.

Security has moved earlier and become more continuous. It now depends on systems working together, rather than any single checkpoint. Businesses that treat real-time e-invoicing purely as a compliance exercise are missing half the picture. The other half is making sure the system carrying that compliance is one they trust.

Just as a boarding pass is only useful if the systems behind it are secure and working together as intended, a cleared invoice is only as valuable as the environment supporting it. Businesses need confidence in the systems carrying it, not the transaction alone.

Real-time e-invoicing may have started as a compliance requirement, but it is increasingly becoming an operational one. The businesses that succeed will be those that treat compliance as something that must be continuously demonstrated, monitored, and maintained.

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